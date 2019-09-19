Afridi wants Sarfaraz to step down as Test captain

Former Pakistan skipper says leading in all formats is tough

“I had told him (Sarfaraz) to step down from the role with respect when he was leaving for the Test series in South Africa whether the side wins or loses,” Afridi said on Thursday. “It should have happened earlier as leading the side as captain in all three formats is tough. Now that he will be relaxed..he looks more fit in the pictures I have seen. He has given himself more time and has trained a lot. I think he is a good choice for the ODIs and T20Is.”The all-rounder termed Misbah-ul-Haq’s appointment as the team’s head coach and chief selector as a tough assignment for the former captain.Afridi urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to assign coaching roles for the U19 teams to veteran cricketers Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf.The veteran cricketer also claimed that Sri Lankan players are willing to tour Pakistan but are being threatened by Indian Premier League (IPL) officials that their contracts will be terminated if they play in the country.