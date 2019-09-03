Afia Amin defies odds to make umpiring dream come true

Women are leaving their mark on cricket with each passing day. Sana Mir became the first Pakistani cricketer to top the ICC ODI bowler rankings and Ellyse Perry became the fastest cricketer — male or female — to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20Is. And in Pakistan, nine female umpires are serving in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) umpires’ panels.

One of them is Afia Amin, who took just one year to make her umpiring dream come true.

“I come from a conservative family, but my husband provided me all the support that I needed,” she was quoted as saying in a press release by the cricket board. “My interest in umpiring developed after watching him officiate women’s matches.”

Afia decided to take umpiring as a profession after being taken aback by a male umpire officiating a women’s fixture.

“It made me wonder why women cannot umpire cricket matches when they can play cricket,” Afia recalls. “It was at that time I told my husband that next year I would be officiating women’s matches.”

Afia, a Master’s graduate, has now officiated more than 150 matches. She was interested in sports since her childhood and played baseball for her school and college teams but her parents did not allow her to pursue either sport professionally.

“People from my family don’t venture into sports. I am the only person to have done this,” she said. “It is very difficult in our society for women to get into this field. There’s a lot of convincing that needs to be done. It is very difficult for a woman to get out of house in my family, even if it is for education. I took up umpiring after marriage. And it happened only because of my husband. He is my inspiration.”

She cleared the examination for PCB umpiring panel position after her marriage and was umpiring a game in 2006.

Afia says there are barriers for women to take up umpiring as a profession.

“Families do not usually allow girls and women to enter this field but one of my motivations to enter the umpiring profession was to be a role model for the girls.”

Afia now aims to become one of the officials in next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.