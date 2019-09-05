Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan set a new Test record on Thursday as he became the youngest player to lead a side in the longest format, Gulf News has reported.

The leg-spinner, who is aged 20 years and 350 days, is leading his country in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

He has overtaken Zimbabwe’s Tatenda Taibu who became the Test captain at the age of 20 years and 358 days back in 2004 in Harare. Former India cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had taken the reigns of his side at the age of 21 years and 77 days old in 1962 against West Indies.

Rashid is one of the most prolific sports star of his country and has featured in cricketing leagues across the world.

The one-off Test will be followed by a T20I tri-series involving hosts Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.