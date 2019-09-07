Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Abdul Qadir’s funeral prayers offered in Lahore

2 hours ago
 

The funeral prayers of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir were offered in Lahore on Saturday.

The last rites were attended by family members, cricketing fraternity, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stakeholders, political and social figures. He was laid to rest in Mian Mir graveyard.

The leg spinner passed away on Friday night due to a cardiac arrest. He is survived by four sons and two daughters.

Salman Qadir, while speaking with AFP, said that his father never had a heart problem so it was sudden and shocking that he suffered a severe attack and could not survive.

He is credited for reviving the art of leg-spin bowling in 1970s and 80s.

The cricketing community across the world paid tributes to the legendary cricketer on his demise.

 
TOPICS:
abdul qadir Cricket
 
