Won’t miss the backstabbing by former cricketers, says Grant Flower

Outgoing batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team Grant Flower has said that he won’t miss the backstabbing by former cricketers.

“Some of the backstabbing by ex-players,” he said in reply to a question about what he will not miss about Pakistan when his tenure comes to an end. “And a lot of the politics that happens within the TV channels, the journalists and some of the politics in the PCB itself.”

Responding to a question about what he will miss about working in Pakistan, the former Zimbabwe batsman said that it will be the passion of the players, their natural flair and their love of the game.

“It was such a nice thing to see because they’ve got so much to gain by playing for Pakistan and so much to lose by not playing. It’s such a big thing for them and their families.”

The former cricketer said that winning the Champions Trophy back in 2017 with Pakistan was his proudest personal achievement.

He called Babar Azam the best player and Pakistani he ever coached and called Haris Sohail an ‘underachiever’. “I think a lot of people haven’t seen the best of him yet.”

Flower urged the PCB to improve their domestic structure in order to boost the player performances.

The outgoing batting coach went on to say that Fakhar Zaman is the player who didn’t excel as much as he wanted him to.

“I suppose I’d have to go for Fakhar Zaman. I’ve worked quite a lot with him, but he’s got such a different technique to others. He’s quite hard to work with, even though he’s a lovely guy. There’s a lot of rawness about him, but his results have been very inconsistent. But I think he’s good enough to make something of it, but he’s got a lot of work to do.”

He wished the Pakistani fans the best for the future and thanked them for being supportive and passionate.