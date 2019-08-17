Won’t miss the backstabbing by former cricketers, says Grant Flower

Outgoing batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team Grant Flower has said that he won’t miss the backstabbing by former cricketers while he worked in Pakistan.

He said that he won’t miss the backstabbing and the “politics that happens within the TV channels, the journalists and some of the politics in the PCB itself.”

Responding to a question about what he will miss about working in Pakistan, the former Zimbabwe batsman said that it will be the passion of the players and their love of the game.

“It was such a nice thing to see because they’ve got so much to gain by playing for Pakistan and so much to lose by not playing. It’s such a big thing for them and their families.”

The former cricketer said that winning the Champions Trophy back in 2017 with Pakistan was his proudest personal achievement.

He called Babar Azam the best player he has ever coached and termed Haris Sohail as an underachiever, adding, “I think a lot of people haven’t seen the best of him yet.”

Flower urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to improve their domestic structure in order to boost the performances of the players.

The outgoing batting coach went on to say Fakhar Zaman is the player which didn’t tick as much as he wanted to. “I suppose I’d have to go for Fakhar Zaman. I’ve worked quite a lot with him, but he’s got such a different technique to others. He’s quite hard to work with, even though he’s a lovely guy. There’s a lot of rawness about him, but his results have been very inconsistent. But I think he’s good enough to make something of it, but he’s got a lot of work to do.”

He wished the Pakistani fans the best for the future and thanked them for being supportive and passionate.