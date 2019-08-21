Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Williamson, Dananjaya reported for suspected bowling action

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The bowling action of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya came under scrutiny during the first Test at Galle.

The two cricketers have to undergo a bowling action test within 12 days but are allowed to bowl till the results are announced.

Dananjaya had bowled 62 overs in the Galle Test while Williamson bowled just three overs in the entire match. Sri Lanka went on to win the game by six wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The Sri Lankan off-spinner has been reported twice for his bowling action in the past 10 months. He will be suspended for a year if he fails the bowling action test this time around.

The second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played from August 22 in Colombo.

 
TOPICS:
Akila Dananjaya Cricket kane williamson
 
