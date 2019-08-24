Waqar Younis applies to be Pakistan’s new bowling coach

Former captain Waqar Younis submitted on Friday his application for the position of the cricket team’s bowling coach.

This is a position he has previously held as well.

‘The Burewala Express’ bagged 789 wickets in 349 international fixtures during his career as a cricketer and is known as one of the pioneers of reverse swing bowling. His toe-crushing yorkers were effective against any batsman.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is looking for new coaches after it announced that the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, batting coach Grant Flower, bowling coach Azhar Mehmood and trainer Grant Luden were not going to be renewed.

The deadline to submit the application ends on August 26.