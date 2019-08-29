Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Waqar Younis emerges as strongest candidate for bowling coach role

6 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Waqar Younis has emerged as the most likely candidate to secure the position of the team’s bowling coach.

The Burewala Express became the strongest candidate for the position after former pacer Mohammad Akram withdrew his application.

Younis has served in the position earlier as well.

On the other hand, former Australia cricketer Dean Jones gave his interview for the position of head coach via video link. He has already informed the PCB’s cricketing committee about his plans for the team.

The interviews for the role of head coach and bowling coach will be carried out on Thursday after which the five-member panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani, a press release by the cricket board read.

The interviews for the batting and strength and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of head coach is filled.

A panel comprises of  former Test players Intikhab Alam and Bazid Khan along with Board of Governors member Asad Ali Khan, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and PCB Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan make up the panel.

 
Cricket Pakistan waqar younis
 
