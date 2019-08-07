Umar Akmal reports fixing approach

Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal has reported a fixing approach made to him during his ongoing stint at the Global T20 Canada league by a former Pakistan Test cricketer, suggest reports.

The former international has reported the approach to the Pakistan Cricket Board and the matter is being looked into by the Canadian league’s anti-corruption team.

Several high-profile Pakistani cricketers, including former captains Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi, are featuring in the Canadian league.

The 29-year-old Umar Akmal is part of the Winnipeg Hawks and has reportedly named an official of his franchise.

Failure to report a fixing approach can lead to a maximum ban of five years.