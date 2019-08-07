Wednesday, August 7, 2019  | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Umar Akmal reports fixing approach

6 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal has reported a fixing approach made to him during his ongoing stint at the Global T20 Canada league by a former Pakistan Test cricketer, suggest reports.

The former international has reported the approach to the Pakistan Cricket Board and the matter is being looked into by the Canadian league’s anti-corruption team.

Several high-profile Pakistani cricketers, including former captains Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi, are featuring in the Canadian league.

The 29-year-old Umar Akmal is part of the Winnipeg Hawks and has reportedly named an official of his franchise.

Failure to report a fixing approach can lead to a maximum ban of five years.

 
MOST READ
Imad Wasim getting married on August 26
Fakhar, Amir impress in T20 Blast
Hassan Ali to tie the knot on August 20
PSL 2020 to be played fully in Pakistan
Messi banned from international football for three months
