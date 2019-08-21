Training camp for women cricketers underway in Abbottabad

A high performance training camp is underway in Abbottabad to help women cricketers train for a tough upcoming domestic and international season.

“The purpose of the camp — which runs from August 16 to August 31 – is to prepare the players for the upcoming domestic and international assignments,” a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) read. “A gruelling international season awaits Pakistan with series against Bangladesh and England, culminating with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia in March next year.”

The cricketers are also scheduled to spend a day at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on August 28.

“Other than the regular Pakistan players, youngsters invited to the camp will get the opportunity to stake a claim for selection in the Pakistan ‘A’ squad that tours Sri Lanka in October,” added the release.

The selection committee of the women’s team, headed by former cricketer Urooj Mumtaz, had picked the 30 players taking part in the camp.

The following players will take part in the High Performance Conditioning Camp:

Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naz, Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana,Huraina Sajjad, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Rashid, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Soha Fatima, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhtar.