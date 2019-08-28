Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Steve Smith not worried about facing Jofra Archer

53 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Australia’s talisman Steve Smith has said that he is not intimidated by English pacer Jofra Archer, according to Sky Sports.

The Australian batsman was hit on the neck in the first innings of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s and was substituted by Marnus Labuschagne in the second innings.

He was not picked in the playing XI for the third Test in Leeds which England won by a close margin of one wicket.

“There’s been a bit of talk that he’s got the wood over me but he actually hasn’t gotten me out,” said Smith. “He hit me on the head on a wicket that was a bit up and down at Lord’s, but all the other bowlers have had more success against me I dare say. I’ve faced them a bit more and they’ve all got me out a lot more so I’m pretty comfortable about that.”

Smith stated that wearing stem guards feels like being inside an MRI machine, adding that his heart rate went up as soon as he tried them.

The former skipper did admit that he will feel more comfortable once he starts wearing them more often.

 
Australia Cricket steve smith
 
