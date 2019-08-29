Sri Lankan spinner Mendis call an end to his career

Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

His last international appearance was in an ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch in 2015.

The leg-spinner, known for his carrom ball, played 19 Tests in which he took 70 wickets at an average of 34.77. In his 87 ODI appearances, he bagged 152 wickets at an average of 21.86.

He took 66 wickets at an average of 14.22 in 39 T20Is.

Apart from Sri Lanka, Mendis has represented many league franchises and clubs, including Lahore Qalandars, Dhaka Gladiators and Hampshire.

Mendis got the Emerging Player of the Year award at the ICC Awards ceremony in 2008 and was honoured with Bantu, the country’s top civilian honour in 2012.