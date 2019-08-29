Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Sri Lankan spinner Mendis call an end to his career

7 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

His last international appearance was in an ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch in 2015.

The leg-spinner, known for his carrom ball, played 19 Tests in which he took 70 wickets at an average of 34.77. In his 87 ODI appearances, he bagged 152 wickets at an average of 21.86.

He took 66 wickets at an average of 14.22 in 39 T20Is.

Apart from Sri Lanka, Mendis has represented many league franchises and clubs, including Lahore Qalandars, Dhaka Gladiators and Hampshire.

Mendis got the Emerging Player of the Year award at the ICC Awards ceremony in 2008 and was honoured with Bantu, the country’s top civilian honour in 2012.

 
TOPICS:
Ajantha Mendis Cricket Sri Lanka
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Ajantha Mendis, Cricket, Sri Lanka, Test, ODI, T20Is, Ajantha Mendis retirement, Carom Ball
 
MOST READ
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad
Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.