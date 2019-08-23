Sri Lanka to play ODIs in Karachi, T20Is in Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that they will be hosting Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20Is to be played from September 27 to October 9, with the World Test Championship matches moved to December.

The three ODIs will take place in Karachi on September 27, September 29 and October 2, with Lahore hosting three T20Is on October 5, 7 and 9.

“The PCB is pleased with the outcome of its discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, which has supported Pakistan in its efforts and endeavours for the complete revival of international cricket,” said PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in a press release.

“The upcoming matches will end the long await of the Pakistan cricket fans and supporters to watch modern day stars from both sides live in action,” added Mani. “This is something that will contribute immensely to our revamped domestic cricket structure.”

The original schedule had the limited-overs games chalked out for December while the Tests were to be held in September.

“The safety and security of its players is the responsibility of the SLC, which it takes very seriously. If there had been any doubts, the SLC would not have gone ahead with this arrangement,” Sri Lanka Cricket chairman Shammi Silva was quoted as saying in the release.

Series schedule

September 27 – 1st ODI, Karachi

September 29 – 2nd ODI, Karachi

October 2 – 3rd ODI, Karachi

October 5 – 1st T20I, Lahore

October 7 – 2nd T20I, Lahore

October 9 – 3rd T20I, Lahore