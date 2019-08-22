Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan

35 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sports on Thursday announced that it cannot send its cricketers to play a Test match in Pakistan.

According to reports, the ministry has allowed the Sri Lankan cricketers to play ODIs in January 2020.

A six-member delegation of Sri Lanka Cricket arrived in Pakistan this month to review the country’s security situation ahead of the two-match Test series under the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan have not hosted an international Test since terrorists attacked the bus of the Sri Lankan cricket team while they were on their way to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium in 2009.

The PCB, on the other hand, has said that Sri Lanka Cricket has not informed them about their decision yet.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
