Samaa TV
Sports

Sportsmen wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Many of Pakistan’s sportsmen took to Twitter to wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day as the country marks August 14.

Former Pakistan football captain Kaleemullah talked about the pride he feels when representing the country.

The cricketers weren’t going to be left behind as several of the team’s stars voiced their love for the country.

 

The vice-captain of the Pakistan hockey team also joined in the celebrations.

And so did tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq.

 
