Sportsmen wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day

Many of Pakistan’s sportsmen took to Twitter to wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day as the country marks August 14.
Former Pakistan football captain Kaleemullah talked about the pride he feels when representing the country.
Nothing feels better than that flag🇵🇰
Above me when I represent Pakistan in football. pic.twitter.com/jhiFlSc3U2
— Kaleemullah Khan (@Kaleemullah_10) August 14, 2019
The cricketers weren’t going to be left behind as several of the team’s stars voiced their love for the country.
Happy Independence Day PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 ❤️😍 , LOVE U ❤️
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 13, 2019
Happy #IndependenceDay dosto 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/kRXGIb7uBr
— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) August 14, 2019
The vice-captain of the Pakistan hockey team also joined in the celebrations.
Pakistan Is My Life.
Pakistan Is Special For Me And All Other Pakistani’s.
Now Pakistan Has Completed 72 Years.
Pakistan Were Created 72 Years Ago.
I Love Pakistan.❤
Happy Independance Day.🇵🇰
14 August Pakistan Day.🇵🇰@ad_grays @zahidghaffar @Shoaib_Jatt pic.twitter.com/islvyUKQSi
— Ammadbutt (@AmmadButt96) August 13, 2019
And so did tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq.
Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow #Pakistanis.Wishing all my #kashmiri brothers n sister all the strength ,courage n patience during these very tough n heart breaking times pic.twitter.com/bFaXakkl3v
— Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) August 14, 2019