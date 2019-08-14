Sportsmen wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day

Many of Pakistan’s sportsmen took to Twitter to wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day as the country marks August 14.

Former Pakistan football captain Kaleemullah talked about the pride he feels when representing the country.

Nothing feels better than that flag🇵🇰

Above me when I represent Pakistan in football. pic.twitter.com/jhiFlSc3U2 — Kaleemullah Khan (@Kaleemullah_10) August 14, 2019

The cricketers weren’t going to be left behind as several of the team’s stars voiced their love for the country.

Happy Independence Day PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 ❤️😍 , LOVE U ❤️ — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 13, 2019

The vice-captain of the Pakistan hockey team also joined in the celebrations.

Pakistan Is My Life.

Pakistan Is Special For Me And All Other Pakistani’s.

Now Pakistan Has Completed 72 Years.

Pakistan Were Created 72 Years Ago.

I Love Pakistan.❤

Happy Independance Day.🇵🇰

14 August Pakistan Day.🇵🇰@ad_grays @zahidghaffar @Shoaib_Jatt pic.twitter.com/islvyUKQSi — Ammadbutt (@AmmadButt96) August 13, 2019

And so did tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq.