Shoaib Malik’s organisation launches fundraiser for wrestler Inam’s Olympic bid

A fundraiser has been launched by Shoaib Malik’s organisation iBleedGreen to support national champion wrestler Inam Butt’s bid to represent Pakistan in next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The Gujranwala-born wrestler has an impressive CV but has often struggled to get funds. Inam won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, bronze at the 2014 Asian Beach Games, gold medals at the 2016 South Asian Games and 2016 Asian Beach Games, silver at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, gold at the 2017 World Beach Wrestling Championships, silver at the 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, gold medal at the 2018 World Beach Wrestling Championships and silver medal at the 2019 World Beach Wrestling Championship.

The athlete now has his eyes set on next year’s Olympics in Japan but first needs to ensure his qualification for the mega event. He is in need of Rs5 million in funding to cover training, food, travel and accommodation till next year.

Here is the breakdown of the funding required and donations can be made by clicking here.

Inam became the first Pakistani to qualify for the 2019 World Beach Games in San Diego, California this year for which he will have to participate in various training programmes and tournaments. Ahead of the World Beach Games, Inam also to take part in World Series events in Ukraine in August and Croatia in September and will attend a training camp in Europe in between these two events.

The athlete appeared on Samaa TV programme Naya Din to speak about his professional journey along with the challenges he is facing and the facilities which he requires to take part in the Olympics next year.