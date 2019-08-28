Shoaib Malik welcomes Imad Wasim to the married cricketers ‘club’

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has welcomed all-rounder Imad Wasim into the married cricketers ‘club’.

“Shadi Mubarak dear Maddy (Imad) and the Mrs,” the veteran cricketer tweeted. “I had to see the pictures to believe it to be honest. Good on you brother, welcome to the club.”

Shadi Mubarak dear Maddy and the mrs. I had to see the pictures to believe it to be honest 😂 Good on you brother, welcome to the club @simadwasim pic.twitter.com/e9idgPOWI1 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) August 26, 2019

Shoaib’s wife Sania Mirza also felicitated the couple on the joyous occasion.

Congratulations Maddy .. wish you and Sannia the best ❤️ https://t.co/qGP2QOwbMJ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 27, 2019

Imad Wasim tied the knot with Sania Ashfaq in Islamabad on August 24. Their valima ceremony was held in the federal capital on August 26 in which family members, friends, teammates and politicians were also present.