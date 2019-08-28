Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Shoaib Malik welcomes Imad Wasim to the married cricketers ‘club’

8 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Imad Wasim/Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has welcomed all-rounder Imad Wasim into the married cricketers ‘club’.

“Shadi Mubarak dear Maddy (Imad) and the Mrs,” the veteran cricketer tweeted. “I had to see the pictures to believe it to be honest. Good on you brother, welcome to the club.”

Shoaib’s wife Sania Mirza also felicitated the couple on the joyous occasion.

Imad Wasim tied the knot with Sania Ashfaq in Islamabad on August 24. Their valima ceremony was held in the federal capital on August 26 in which family members, friends, teammates and politicians were also present.

 

 
Cricket imad wasim shoaib malik
 
