Shoaib Akhtar undergoes successful knee surgery

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar underwent a successful knee injury in Australia.

“My operation has been done and it went quite successfully,” Akhtar said in a video message on his Twitter account. “You can see that I’m in pain but not in a lot of pain.”

He added that he will make a full recovery soon.

For all my fans, my knee operation has been successfully completed in Australia. I have just made a short video for all my loving and caring fans . Remember @shoaib100mph in your prayers. #ShoaibAkhtar #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/PtkbWZUYeM — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 28, 2019

According to APP, the Rawalpindi Express had left for the Australian city of Melbourne on Tuesday to undergo a partial reconstruction of his right knee.

Shoaib Akhtar’s cricketing career had been plagued by injuries as well.