Shoaib Akhtar undergoes successful knee surgery

7 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar underwent a successful knee injury in Australia.

“My operation has been done and it went quite successfully,” Akhtar said in a video message on his Twitter account. “You can see that I’m in pain but not in a lot of pain.”

He added that he will make a full recovery soon.

According to APP, the Rawalpindi Express had left for the Australian city of Melbourne on Tuesday to undergo a partial reconstruction of his right knee.

Shoaib Akhtar’s cricketing career had been plagued by injuries as well.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Shoaib Akhtar, Cricket, Australia, Melbourne, Shoaib Akhtar surgery, Knee surgery, knee operation, Pakistan, Cricketer, Injuries
 
