Sharjeel Khan begins return journey after spot-fixing ban

The Pakistan Cricket Board and former Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan have agreed upon a roadmap for his return to cricket ater being banned over his part in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the Pakistan Super League a couple of years ago.

“It was agreed Sharjeel will complete rehabilitation, designed by the PCB’s Security and Anti-Corruption Department, before the end of the year and then reintegrate into top level cricket,” read the PCB press release.

“The rehabilitation, among other things, will also include attending and delivering lectures on the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, visits to orphanage homes as part of social service and participating in integration sessions with the Pakistan cricket team players and player support personnel.”

Sharjeel was suspended for five years with half of that sentence suspended. However, the remaining sentence could only be suspended if Shareel accepted his guilt and showed remorse. There were rumours that the Hyderabad bludgenor would refuse to do so after insisting that he was innocent. However, that has not been the case.

“I offer my unconditional apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board, my teammates, fans and family for the irresponsible conduct that brought embarrassment to everyone. I request for forgiveness and assure I will show more responsibility in my future actions,” Sharjeel was quoted as saying by the PCB press release. “I remind all cricketers to strictly and religiously follow the PCB Anti-Corruption Code as breaching it will only earn momentary gains but the consequences will be severe and last for rest of the career.”

The 29-year-old knows he must bide his time.

“I will soon return to club cricket but will not rush into domestic cricket as I have been away for nearly 30 months and need time to reclaim my fitness and form.”