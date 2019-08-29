Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir continue their bitter feud as the two were once again embroiled in a war of words.

Shahid Afridi, in a tweet, backed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for protest against India’s move to revoke Kashmir’s autonomous status.

The post did not sit well with Gambhir, who is now a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker, who and he posted a critical tweet against Afridi.

The all-rounder then responded in brilliant fashion to shut down Gambhir.

It’s not the first time that Gambhir has taken a jibe at Pakistan.

 
Cricket Gautam Gambhir Shahid Afridi
 
