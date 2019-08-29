Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir continue their bitter feud as the two were once again embroiled in a war of words.

Shahid Afridi, in a tweet, backed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for protest against India’s move to revoke Kashmir’s autonomous status.

Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren.

On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 28, 2019

The post did not sit well with Gambhir, who is now a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker, who and he posted a critical tweet against Afridi.

Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that’s it’s proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/uXUSgxqZwK — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 28, 2019

The all-rounder then responded in brilliant fashion to shut down Gambhir.

Change of weather in Karachi, rain in the air 🙂 Also each time Gautam tries to make himself relevant, I am reminded of this… https://t.co/sGby3MTp60 pic.twitter.com/GepxkSugPM — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 28, 2019

It’s not the first time that Gambhir has taken a jibe at Pakistan.