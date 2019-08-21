Schedule for Pakistan’s 2020 tour of England announced

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the side’s five-week tour of England in 2020 on Wednesday.

“The five-week-long tour, which runs from July 30 till September 2, will see Pakistan take on England in three Tests and as many T20Is,” read a PCB press release, revealing the dates of next year’s tour. “The Test series will be Pakistan’s last World Test Championship (WTC) assignment in their 2019-20 season after they host Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in October and January with a tour of Australia sandwiched in between.”

The three-match T20I series will be a platform for the former champions to prepare for next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Test series kicks off at Lord’s on July 30 while the second Test will be played from August 7 in Manchester. The third and final game of the three-match series will be played in Nottingham on August 20.

The first T20I series begins on August 29 in Leeds. The second and third game will be played on August 31 and September 2 respectively.

Since 2016, Pakistan have toured England every year. The side emerged victorious in the Champions Trophy 2017. The two-match Test series against England ended in a 1-1 draw.

“The next year’s tour will go down as Pakistan’s fourth Test tour of England this decade and the sixth this century.”