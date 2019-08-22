Sarfaranga Desert Rally 2019 to kick off tomorrow

The 2019 edition of the Sarfaranga Desert Rally will kick off in Skardu on August 23, Radio Pakistan has reported.

The three-day competition is being dedicated to the people of Kashmir and all vehicles will be hoisting flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with its people.

Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Secretary Asif Ullah Khan, in a news conference in Islamabad, said that the sporting event will promote the region’s culture.

He announced that a prize money of Rs3.5 million is up for grabs.

Khan added that at least 60 jeeps and 40motor bikes have registered for the rally so far.