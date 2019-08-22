Sarfaranga Desert Rally 2019 to kick off tomorrow

43 mins ago
43 mins ago
The 2019 edition of the Sarfaranga Desert Rally will kick off in Skardu on August 23, Radio Pakistan has reported.
The three-day competition is being dedicated to the people of Kashmir and all vehicles will be hoisting flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with its people.
Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Secretary Asif Ullah Khan, in a news conference in Islamabad, said that the sporting event will promote the region’s culture.
He announced that a prize money of Rs3.5 million is up for grabs.
Khan added that at least 60 jeeps and 40motor bikes have registered for the rally so far.