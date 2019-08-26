Power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza hosted a dinner party for the newly-married Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali and his Indian wife, Samiya Arzoo, at their Dubai residence.

Ali even shared a picture from the dinner on his social media account and thanked the couple for a “delicious dinner”.

Later, Malik shared more photographs on her Instagram account.

While Shoaib and Sania have been married for over nine years and together have a son Izhaan Mirza Malik, Hassan exchanged vows with Samiya, also an Indian citizen, on August 20 at Dubai’s The Palm.