HOME > Sports

PSL 2020 to be played fully in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 

The Pakistan Super League might be coming home for good as the Pakistan Cricket Board and all six franchises have agreed to play the fifth edition of the tournament in its entirety in Pakistan.

Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi have been chalked as the four cities in which the tournament will take place this time around.

Lahore, home to the PCB’s headquarters, is set to host 13 of the total 34 games including the final itself. This year’s matches in Lahore were all shifted to Karachi due to political tensions with India.

The tournament is expected to begin from February 20 in Karachi, where last year’s final took place.

However, the announcement is still subject to players agreeing to play the entire tournament in Pakistan and the UAE still remains a back-up option.

 

 
TOPICS:
Cricket pakistan super league
 
One Comment

  1. Avatar
    SYED AFTAB HAIDER KAZMI   August 6, 2019 2:00 pm/ Reply

    WELLDON

