PCB unveils new domestic structure for 2019-2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled on Saturday the new domestic structure for 2019-2020.

“We are delighted to announce that we have achieved the target of reforming our domestic structure. One of the key priorities of this PCB administration is to enhance the quality of cricket, which will in due course also begin to reflect in our on-field performances at the international level,” PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said, according to a press release issued by the board. “We want to develop consistency in our performances, across all formats, at the apex level so these reforms were pertinent.”

He said that the cricket boards aims to provide assistance to the provincial associations in setting up their structure, which will include helping them in assembling a council to look after affairs, and aiding them in attaining sponsorship deals.

“The PCB unveiled today an ambitious and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure, which revolves around the creation of a more quality and intensity focused system to significantly improve first-class cricket and create sustainable success at international level. The new structure will give importance to club cricket, provide the best cricketing environment to young talented cricketers, reward top performers, create employment opportunities to former cricketers and qualified coaches, and bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket,” he said.

The cricket board stated that the fresh structure came into existence following constitutional amendments in the PCB constitution by the government.

Sixteen regions have now been absorbed into the newly formed association.

The Sindh Cricket Association includes Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana The Balochistan Cricket Association comprises Dera Murad Jamali and Quetta The Southern Punjab Cricket Association includes Multan and Bahawalpur The Central Punjab Cricket Association is made up of Faisalabad, Sialkot and Lahore The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association includes Peshawar, the former tribal areas and Abbottabad The Northern Cricket Association comprises Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Azad Jammu and Kashmir

The new domestic structure will have three tiers, which will provide a clear pathway for the aspiring cricketers to make progress in their career.

In the first tier, the 90-city cricket associations will be responsible for organising club and school cricket in their respective jurisdictions and subsequently forming their city cricket teams

In the second tier, the city cricket teams will participate in intra-city competitions within the jurisdiction of their cricket associations

In the third tier, the best performing players from the intra-city competitions will form six cricket association sides that will participate in PCB-organised tournaments

The new structure will also have an impact on the players’ earnings.

“Thirty-two non-PCB centrally contracted players would be awarded annual domestic contracts at each cricket association and will feature in first-class, non-first class, List ‘A’, and T20 tournaments during a season. The cricket associations will also be free to select players from outside the pool of 32 contracted players on per-match payment,” read the statement.

“Each of the domestic contracted players will receive monthly retainers of Rs50,000 and it is anticipated that a high-performing player will earn between Rs2 million and Rs2.5 million per season in terms of allowances, match fees and prize money (details to be announced in due course).”

The cricket board announced that Kookaburra balls will come into play in the domestic games.

“Since Pakistan play their home Test cricket with Kookaburra balls, having the same brand now in the first-class and non first-class tournaments will help the players prepare better for the challenges at the apex level,” according to the board.

“To support domestic cricket and provide and improve the cricket environment for professional cricketers, the PCB has taken measures to upgrade the quality of playing facilities, including pitches, outfields, player and umpire dressing rooms and media/broadcast working areas.”

It also announced that it plans to spend Rs2 billion to upgrade stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta and will engage in a rigorous marketing campaign to promote the new cricketing structure.