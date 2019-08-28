Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Sports

PCB selects five-member panel to choose head coach

6 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a five-member panel to interview the candidates for various vacant roles in the team’s staff.

A press release on Wednesday stated the names of the five members. Former Test players Intikhab Alam and Bazid Khan will be joined by Board of Governors member Asad Ali Khan, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and PCB Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan make up the panel.

The interviews for the role of head coach and bowling coach will be carried out on Thursday after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani, added the press release.

The interviews for the batting and strength and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of head coach is filled.

 
