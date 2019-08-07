PCB decides let Mickey Arthur, coaching staff go

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to renew the contracts of coach Mickey Arthur and his staff as the board prepares for a major shake-up after the side’s failure to get past the group stages at the 2019 World Cup.

Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden have also been let go, the board announced in a press release.

The PCB Cricket Committee, which met on Friday, were unanimous in their recommendations for the change.

“I am thankful to the PCB Cricket Committee for submitting their recommendations following an exhaustive and detailed review process,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani was quoted as saying in the press release. “The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge. The unanimous recommendation of the Committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations.”

Mani also thanked the outgoing members of the national side’s coaching staff.

“On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men’s team. We wish them every success in their future endeavors,” he added.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has also announced his decision to step down after rumours suggested he would be relieved of his role due to his poor squad selection for the World Cup.