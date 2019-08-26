PCB appoints Ijaz Ahmed U19 head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Test batsman Ijaz Ahmed as the head coach of the U19 team.

The PCB revealed that “Ijaz will also work very closely with the Pakistan U16 and Pakistan ‘A’ sides and will assume charge following the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019, to be played in Colombo from 5 to 14 September” in a press release.

“I am thankful to the PCB for trusting me with the important responsibility of grooming and nurturing the future stars of Pakistan cricket,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by the release.

The 50-year-old, who represented Pakistan in 250 ODIs and 60 Tests, highlighted the importance of his role. “Junior cricket is a lifeline for any cricketing nation; as it sees talented youngsters graduate to senior cricket and carry forward the legacy of some of the greatest cricketers this proud nation has produced,” he said. “I am excited with this opportunity and look forward to playing my part in what are exciting times for Pakistan cricket.”

PCB director academies Mudassar Nazar praised the new appointment. “I have seen Ijaz Ahmed develop as one of the most talented coaches,” said Nazar. “He has a vision and strategy. He is hard working and has a reputation of being a good student of cricket who can analyse the game and spot talent. I have no doubts Ijaz will be make a significant contribution as a Pakistan U19 coach.”