HOME > Sports

Pakistan’s hockey coach tells players to not compromise on fitness

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan hockey team’s head coach Khawaja Muhammad Junaid has urged the players to not compromise on their fitness and keep participate in evaluation and assessment process, APP has reported.

Junaid said that the side has to work on several areas in order to improve.

“If this keeps going on, then the day is not far when lower ranked teams would overtake us in the rankings,” he said. “Time is less and we must hunt for those players who are mentally, physically and technically fit for the game of hockey.”

Pakistan were fined and suspended for not participating in the 2019 edition of the pro-hockey league after the side pulled out of their first three games against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand citing “inevitable circumstances”. They slipped to 17th position in the world rankings after failing to take part in the FIH Pro League.

Pakistan were 12th in the rankings following the World Cup in 2018.

The side was allowed to compete in the qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the hockey board reached an agreement with the sport’s governing body.

 
