HOME > Sports

Pakistani mountaineer summits Russia’s Mount Elbrus

2 hours ago
 
Asadullah Memon completed the expedition in five days



Pakistani mountaineer Asadullah Memon successfully climbed Mount Elbrus in Southern Russia after completing the 18,000 feet expedition in five days.

Memon, waving the national flag on the top of the dormant volcanic mountain, expressed his delight over achieving the milestone.

He has dedicated his accomplishment to the people of Kashmir as a gesture of solidarity.
 
Mount Elbrus mountain climbing mountaineer Pakistan Russia
 
Tell us what you think:

