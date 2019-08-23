Friday, August 23, 2019 | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Qureshi writes letter to UN on rights violations in Kashmir
NAB sends questionnaire to Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case
Finance ministry denies Indian reports that FATF blacklisted Pakistan
Dollar falls to a seven-week low against the rupee
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Sports
Pakistani mountaineer summits Russia’s Mount Elbrus
Samaa Sports
2 hours ago
Asadullah Memon completed the expedition in five days
Pakistani mountaineer Asadullah Memon successfully climbed Mount Elbrus in Southern Russia after completing the 18,000 feet expedition in five days.
Memon, waving the national flag on the top of the dormant volcanic mountain, expressed his delight over achieving the milestone.
He has dedicated his accomplishment to the people of Kashmir as a gesture of solidarity.
TOPICS:
Mount Elbrus
mountain climbing
mountaineer
Pakistan
Russia
RELATED STORIES
Fitness camps great learning platform, says Shadab Khan
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s hockey coach tells players to not compromise on fitness
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Finance ministry denies Indian reports that FATF blacklisted Pakistan
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Pakistani 8th grader goes to Russia for snooker tournament
SAMAA TV
sports
5 hours ago
MOST READ
Hassan Ali's valima ceremony held in Dubai
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
Mohammad Amir ends his first-class career on a high
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.