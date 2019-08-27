Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Not easy to perform in every game: Shan Masood

41 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistani Test cricketer Shan Masood has said that its not easy to perform in every match while speaking at a press conference in Lahore.

“I try to perform as much as I can for my country,” said the left-handed Masood. “I can’t say that I have been given many chances.”

The batsman said that he has played 15 Test matches in six years, adding that he would have been satisfied if he had played 15 fixtures in two years.”

He added that safety is the first priority of batsmen.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken many steps to ensure the safety of the players. The sport has evolved since the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phil Hughes.”

Masood said that not playing on home conditions has affected the players, adding that it’s a good gesture to invite Sri Lanka for ODI and T20I series.

“Let’s hope that the island-nation will tour Pakistan for a Test series as well.”

 
Cricket Pakistan shan masood
 
