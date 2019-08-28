Neymar makes guest appearance in Money Heist

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr has made an appearance in the popular crime-drama thriller La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist, Diario AS has reported.

The PSG sensation has appeared in three episodes of the latest season, playing the role of a monk. The producers had aired the show without his scenes amidst the rape allegations against him.

The lawsuit against him was dismissed due to lack of evidences.

Earlier, a video of the 27-year-old wearing red robes and a Dali mask, which is the signature costume of the robbers in the show, made rounds on social media.

The plot of the show circles around a group of very peculiar robbers assaulting the Factory of Moneda and Timbre to carry out the most perfect robbery in the history of Spain and take home €2.4 billion.

Money Heist is one of the most popular shows on Netflix and the latest season broke viewership records with 34 million viewers tuning in the first seven days of its premiere.