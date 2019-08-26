Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

New Zealand claim emphatic win to draw Sri Lanka series

6 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs in the second Test in Colombo on Monday to square the two-match series 1-1.

Victory was achieved with an hour left on day five when Lasith Embuldeniya edged a short delivery from Trent Boult to Kane Williamson at gully.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 122 runs after New Zealand declared their second innings on 431 for six with a first innings lead of 185.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella fought a lone battle for Sri Lankans but he was ninth man out after a three-hour vigil. He made 51.

New Zealand squared the two-match series having lost the opening Test match in Galle last week.

Sri Lanka, who scored 244 in their first innings and were still 187 behind as they started their second, were tottering at 88 for seven at tea.

New Zealand then cleaned up.

Off-spinner William Somerville had Suranga Lakmal caught by Tom Latham — top-scorer of the match with 154 — before Dickwella was caught off Ajaz Patel.

Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Somerville all finished with two wickets apiece.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket new zealand Sri Lanka
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Hassan Ali's valima ceremony held in Dubai
Hassan Ali’s valima ceremony held in Dubai
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.