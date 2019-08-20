Neck guards may become obligatory for Australia cricketers

Photo: AFPCricket Australia’s sports medicine chief has hinted that helmet neck guards may become a compulsion for its players within a year, The Telegraph has reported.

The cricketers are encouraged to wear neck guards but is not a compulsion for them.

The stress on safety for players was highlighted when former captain Steve Smith was hit on the neck in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. The batsman wore the neck guard in the nets two years ago, but found it uncomfortable.

“Along with a few others players in the team I find the stem guard a little bit uncomfortable from what we are used to,” Smith said. “I feel a bit claustrophobic, a bit enclosed and not overly comfortable. It is something I need to have a look at and perhaps try in the nets and see if I can find a way to get comfortable with it.”

Steve Smith could not bat in the second innings due to injury and was substituted by Marnus Labuschagne.

A voting process is required in the ICC to make the neck guard a compulsion for players.