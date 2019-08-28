Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round

3 hours ago
 
28 players joined the training camp



The national hockey team is preparing for the Olympic qualification round. Twenty-eight players joined the camp at the National Hockey Stadium in Karachi.
 
TOPICS:
hockey olympic
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
12-day culture and sport festival inaugurated in Dir
12-day culture and sport festival inaugurated in Dir
sports
 
 
 
 
 
DIR, Peshawar, Festival, Culture, Sports, wrestling, Boxing, Cricket, sports festival
 
MOST READ
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Hassan Ali's valima ceremony held in Dubai
Hassan Ali’s valima ceremony held in Dubai
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.