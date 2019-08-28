Wednesday, August 28, 2019 | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Karachi man approaches court over city’s fly infestation
25 Sukkur children hospitalised after drinking substandard sherbet
Judge recuses himself from hearing Sanaullah’s case over WhatsApp message
Don’t let Kashmir situation worsen, Maleeha Lodhi urges UN
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Sports
National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round
SAMAA TV
3 hours ago
28 players joined the training camp
The national hockey team is preparing for the Olympic qualification round. Twenty-eight players joined the camp at the National Hockey Stadium in Karachi.
TOPICS:
hockey
olympic
RELATED STORIES
Pakistan’s hockey coach tells players to not compromise on fitness
5 days ago
5 days ago
Hockey Olympian Zakir Hussain passes away
1 week ago
1 week ago
Field hockey to not feature in upcoming South Asian Games
1 week ago
1 week ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
12-day culture and sport festival inaugurated in Dir
Zahid Jan
sports
4 hours ago
DIR, Peshawar, Festival, Culture, Sports, wrestling, Boxing, Cricket, sports festival
MOST READ
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Hassan Ali's valima ceremony held in Dubai
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.