Nadir Magsi wins Sarfaranga Desert Rally 2019

Veteran rally racer Nadir Magsi emerged victorious in the Sarfaranga Desert Rally 2019 in Skardu, Radio Pakistan has reported.

He finished the 52-kilometre route in 36 minutes and 11 seconds.

Sahibzada Sultan was the runner-up while Babar Khan finished in third position.

In the motorbike competition, Ibrahim emerged victorious while Moin Khan finished in second. Zaigham Chauhan took the third position.

Rehana Abdullah won the women’s category whereas Beena Shahab finished at second position.

The competition was dedicated to the people of Kashmir.

Earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Secretary Asif Ullah Khan had said that the Sarfaranga rally will promote the regional culture.