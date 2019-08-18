Mohammad Amir to play final first-class game for Essex

Pakistani quick Mohammad Amir will be playing his final first-class fixture for Essex.

“Mohammad agreed to play in this County Championship fixture before announcing his retirement from Test cricket,” said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath. “We’re really grateful that he has followed through on his promise given the circumstances. He’ll give us the extra dimension as a left-armer and is a great replacement for Peter Siddle, who has now gone to play for Australia in the Ashes.”

The fast-bowler, however, will be seen in action in white-ball cricket.

Amir has played 66 first-class games and taken 254 wickets at an average of 22.77 and economy of 2.84. His last first-class game was against South Africa in January this year in which he took four wickets.

The left-arm quick had announced that he will retire from Test cricket to prolong his limited-overs career. He could not retain his spot in the list of centrally contracted players.