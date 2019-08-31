Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth

Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Amir gave another impressive performance for Essex in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast.

The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 2-29 in his four overs. He has bagged 10 wickets in eight games of the competition so far at an average of 20.10.

Another good performance by Mohammad Amir for Essex in the T20 Blast. 2 for 29 from 4 overs #T20Blast #Cricket pic.twitter.com/EV5pfO8dxC — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 30, 2019

His performance came in a winning cause as Essex defeat Kent by 10 runs to secure their place in the quarter-final stage.

Essex, batting first, made 189-6 in their given 20 overs as opener Cameron Delport top scored with 64 off 29 deliveries with five boundaries and five sixes to his name.

Ravi Bopara and Daniel Lawrence made 47 and 25 respectively.

Fred Klaassen and Daniel Bell-Drummond picked up two wickets each for Essex.

Kent, chasing a 190-run target, were restricted to 179 in their 20 overs despite the best efforts of opening batsman Zack Crawley. He top scored with 89 off 55 deliveries with the help of nine fours and four sixes.

Faf du Plessis made 32 off 21 deliveries.

Mohammad Amir, Adam Zampa and Ravi Bopara all took two wickets each.

Essex will now take on Lancashire in the first quarter-final at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on September 4.