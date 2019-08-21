Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Mohammad Amir ends his first-class career on a high

4 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Essex/Twitter

Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Amir drew the curtains on his first-class cricketing career on Tuesday with a performance that harked back to his golden days.

The pacer, who was playing his final first-class game, finished with figures of 6-64 in a winning cause for Essex against Kent in Canterbury.

Earlier, Amir had announced that he will be retiring from Test cricket to prolong his limited-overs career.

Amir played 67 first-class games and took 260 wickets at an average of 22.50 and economy of 2.83.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Mohammad Amir Pakistan
 
