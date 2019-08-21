Mohammad Amir ends his first-class career on a high

Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Amir drew the curtains on his first-class cricketing career on Tuesday with a performance that harked back to his golden days.

The pacer, who was playing his final first-class game, finished with figures of 6-64 in a winning cause for Essex against Kent in Canterbury.

Impressive bowling today from Mohammad Amir for Essex versus Kent. 17-4-30-3#Cricket pic.twitter.com/Iq7Kf2Lgw5 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 18, 2019

Earlier, Amir had announced that he will be retiring from Test cricket to prolong his limited-overs career.

Amir played 67 first-class games and took 260 wickets at an average of 22.50 and economy of 2.83.