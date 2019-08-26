Misbah to apply for Pakistan head coach position

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has stepped down from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee after expressing interest in applying for the side’s vacant head coach role, announced a press release.

The 45-year-old was part of the committee that had decided not to renew the contract of former coach Mickey Arthur and there have been concerns over a possible conflict of interest with Misbah now applying for the role.

However, Misbah insists the decision to apply was made very recently.

“It has been interesting to see my name being mentioned as a future head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, but the fact is I only made the decision today,” he said.

However, Misbah knows that competition for the role is quite tough. “I am applying for the head coach’s role fully aware that the competition will be tough as I envisage there will be a few more very competent and highly qualified people applying for one of the most challenging jobs in the game,” he said. “In saying so, I have to admit it is everyone’s dream to coach Pakistan cricket team, which has tremendous potential to be a force to be reckoned with across all formats.”

The Mianwali-born is currently heading Pakistan’s training camp as ‘commandant’ due to the side being without a chief selector and head coach. He made it clear in a recent press conference that he would resign from his role if he was to apply for the role.