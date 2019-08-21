Misbah denies applying for head coach position

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has denied that he has applied for the role of the team’s head coach.

The former skipper is being considered as the front-runner for the position ever since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it will not be extending the contract of head coach Mickey Arthur.

“I did not apply for the coaching role of the national team,” he said in a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday. “These are all rumours.”

The former batsman cleared that he will step down as a member of the cricket committee if he does apply for the position.

Misbah, who is currently serving as the commandant in the ongoing fitness camp, said that the players will only get picked on the basis of their form and fitness, adding “anyone can get selected in the team if their form and fitness is at par”.

“We are trying our best to make our players reach exemplary levels of fitness,” he said, adding that they are also working on a diet plan for the players as well.

He went on to say that the aim of the training camp is to prepare the players that will be selected by the selection committee.

Speaking on the emerging players’ camp, Misbah said that a few pacers will join from August 22 as the Men in Green look to replace Mohammad Amir after he announced his retirement from the longest format of the game.

“Mohammad Hasnain could not get picked in the emerging players’ camp due to his commitment with the Caribbean Premier League,” he added.

Misbah also discussed the future of captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying that one captain might be used across all three formats but did add that the PCB has the power to replace the skipper.

The former skipper said that the players should be ready to face criticism along the way and accept it just like they accept the accolades.