Misbah appointed ‘commandant’ of Pakistan’s pre-season training camp

Pakistan have appointed former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq as the ‘commandant’ of a 17-day training camp which will be held in Lahore from August 19.

“Fourteen centrally contracted and six additional men cricketers have been invited to attend a pre-season camp, which will commence at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on 19 August,” read a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “After two days of fitness testing, the 17-day conditioning camp will begin on August 22 and run until September 7.”

The board added that former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, with the support of the NCA coaching staff, will craft the training programme. The invited players will be taking part in fielding drills and net sessions while also focusing on fitness.

“The camp has been set up to prepare the players for a competitive and challenging domestic and international cricket season, which is expected to begin with the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from 12 September,” added the release. “Azhar Ali will join the camp from the outset after completing his contract with English county Somerset. Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir have been exempted from the camp so that they can complete their contracts with English counties. They will return to Pakistan in time to participate in the opening round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.”

The following cricketers will be taking part in the training camp:

Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Asif Ali, Bilal Asif, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali and Zafar Gohar.