Mike Hesson denies applying for Pakistan’s head coach position

New Zealand’s former coach has refuted the rumours that he has applied for the vacant position of head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

“I have not applied for the Pakistan head coach role with Pakistan Cricket Board,” Hesson tweeted on Wednesday. “Whoever gets the role certainly has plenty of talent to work with and would be an exciting proposition for whoever gets the job.”

Just to clarify as plenty of speculation about …….. I have not applied for the Pakistan Head Coach Role with @TheRealPCB. Whoever gets the role certainly has plenty of talent to work with and would be an exciting proposition for whoever gets the job!#pakistan — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) August 21, 2019

Hesson took over as New Zealand’s head coach on July 20, 2012 and stayed at the helm till June 2018. During his six-year tenure, the Black Caps qualified for their first-ever Cricket World Cup final in 2015 where they were defeated by their trans-Tasman rivals Australia.

Earlier, there were speculations that former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq had applied for the position. However, Misbah also denied the rumours in a press conference on Wednesday.