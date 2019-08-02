Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Mahoor Shahzad makes history with top-150 ranking

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Mahoor Shahzad Official/Facebook

Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahzad made history as she became the country’s first female badminton player to break into the top 150 in world rankings.

The 22-year-old from Karachi is currently ranked world number 149 in the singles rankings. She is at number 377 in the women’s doubles category.

“With immense pleasure I inform you all that my world ranking has increased to 149 Alhumdulillah, making me the first ever female badminton player of Pakistan to reach 150 in the world ranking,” Shahzad tweeted.

The 22-year-old has improved 24 places in the standings to reach 149 from 173 and recently participated in tournaments in Benin and Ivory Coast.

Mahoor represented Pakistan in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia in which she participated in the women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and mixed team events.

 
TOPICS:
badminton Mahoor Shahzad Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Badminton, Pakistan, Mahoor Shahzad, 2018 Commonwealth Games, Sports, Records
 
MOST READ
Imad Wasim getting married on August 26
Imad Wasim getting married on August 26
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Babar becomes leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2019
Babar becomes leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2019
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.