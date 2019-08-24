Lahore High Court suspends new PCB constitution

The Lahore High Court suspended on Friday the new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) constitution which gave more power to its chairman.

The suspension of the new constitution means that the 2014 constitution has been restored and the board of governors have been reinstated.

The status of regional and departmental cricket along with their presidents and board of governors has been restored.

According to the new PCB constitution, the cricket board chairman was given more power and will only be answerable to the board of governors while the prime minister no longer has the authority to remove the chairman.

The domestic structure was limited to six association teams.