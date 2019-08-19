Monday, August 19, 2019 | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Sports
Lahore celebrates Independence Day with a kabbadi competition
SAMAA TV
37 mins ago
Official urges govt to support the sport
A kabbadi competition was held in Lahore to mark Independence Day. The Pakistan Wrestling Federation secretary said if the government paid attention to the sport, players can compete in international competitions.
TOPICS:
kabbadi
Lahore
