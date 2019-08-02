Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Kohli names Ronaldo as his inspiration

2 hours ago
 

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli says he looks at Portuguese footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as his inspiration.

“In my opinion he (Ronaldo) has taken on more challenges and succeeded at all of them,” he said while replying to a question on whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has a greater career. “He inspires people. I don’t think many people do that. He’s also a leader and I love that. Absolutely love it. He has amazing belief too.”

Kohli, terming Ronaldo’s commitment and work ethic as ‘unmatched’, said that the Portugal captain’s dedication to win everything is reflected in his game.

The Indian skipper went on to claim that he supports Juventus because of Ronaldo, adding he has supported every club at which Ronaldo plays as he inspires him.

 

 
