Klusener named South Africa’s assistant batting coach for India T20Is

38 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Cricket South Africa/Twitter

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been named as the team’s assistant batting coach for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India.

“In terms of the new team structure, the team director appoints his three assistant coaches who have specific skills focus in the three key disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding,” acting Cricket South Africa Director Corrie van Zyl said in a statement. “Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener will fill the role of assistant coach (batting) for the T20 Series only as he is currently not available for all formats.”

The former cricketer, who was named player of the tournament in the 1999 Cricket World Cup in England, scored 3,576 runs and took 192 wickets in his illustrious ODI career.

He was to coach the Glasgow Giants franchise in the inaugural edition of the Euro T20 Slam which was cancelled.

A three-match T20I series is scheduled between hosts India and South Africca in September which will be followed by a three-match Test series that comes under the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship.

 
Cricket Lance Klusener South Africa
 
Lance Klusener, Cricket, South Africa, India, T20I, Twenty20 International, India vs South Africa, #INDvSA, ICC Cricket World Cup
 
