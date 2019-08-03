Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Javeria Khan shines in ICC Women’s Global Development Squad’s win

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Javeria Khan led the ICC Women’s Global Development Squad to a six-wicket victory over Surrey Stars in London on Friday.

The Pakistani batsman made 64 off 59 deliveries which included eight boundaries.

Surrey Stars, electing to bat first, scored 118-9 in their 20 overs as only three players managed to score in double figures. Skipper Grace Gibbs played a knock of 52 runs off 51 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

Rhianna Southby and Alice Capsey scored 26 and 13 runs, respectively.

The Women’s Global Development Squad chased down the target of the 119-run target in 19 overs with a loss of four wickets. Apart from Javeria’s knock, Fargana Hoque chipped in with his 26-run knock which included two fours.

Bryony Smith and Eva Gray took a wicket each for Surrey Stars.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket ICC Women's Global Development Squad Javeria Khan Pakistan
 
